Yoel Romero on Robert Whittaker: ‘All Opponents Are Dangerous’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Yoel Romero
Image Credit: Getty Images / Steve Marcus

Yoel Romero is well aware of the dangers Robert Whittaker or any opponent pose.

Romero will do battle with Whittaker next Saturday night (July 8) in the co-main event of UFC 213. The bout will be contested for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.

“The Solider of God” told MMAJunkie.com that while Whittaker is dangerous, so is any opponent:

“All opponents are dangerous. All opponents have two arms and they have great matter to be able to think, and they have talent. The other thing is that I think you should always be careful when you’re fighting and be respectful of your opponent. He’s a young fighter, he’s hungry. These things always make your opponent dangerous.”

Latest MMA News

Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero on Robert Whittaker: ‘All Opponents Are Dangerous’

0
Yoel Romero is well aware of the dangers Robert Whittaker or any opponent pose. Romero will do battle with Whittaker next Saturday night (July 8)...
Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi Says he Was Called to Camp With Conor McGregor

0
Conor McGregor and his team have reached out to Paulie Malignaggi to prepare for Floyd Mayweather. McGregor is gearing up for an Aug. 26 "super...
video

Professional Fighters League: Weigh-In Results From Daytona

0
Weigh-ins for the first Professional Fighters League event took place on Thursday, making the four-fight card lineup official. Jon Fitch will take on Brian Foster...
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa Appeals Controversial Submission Loss to Kevin Lee

1
Michael Chiesa isn't accepting his submission loss to Kevin Lee at UFC Fight Night 112. In fact, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight has appealed...
video

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Preview

0
UFC president Dana White is mixing it up from his "Lookin' for a Fighter" reality series with the debut of "Dana White's Tuesday Night...
video

Video: Los Angeles Media Day Faceoffs for UFC 213

0
There was plenty of intensity and adrenaline in Los Angeles on Thursday, as fighters gathered for a special UFC 213 media day event in...
Nick Diaz

UFC Welterweight Nick Diaz Informed of Potential Anti-Doping Violation

0
Nick Diaz's three whereabouts failures have come back to haunt him. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that Diaz has been notified by the...
Brian Foster

Brian Foster Sees Jon Fitch as Roadblock to The Top

0
Brian Foster wants to shatter the glass ceiling, but to do so he'll have to get past Jon Fitch. Fitch is the reigning Professional Fighters...
Dana White

Dana White: ‘I’m Not Thrilled With Demetrious Johnson’

1
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White has seen better days with Demetrious Johnson. Johnson is considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in mixed martial arts...
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Not Opposed to Fighting Nurmagomedov or Ferguson Next

0
Kevin Lee is ready to take a significant step up in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. "The Motown Phenom" recently submitted Michael Chiesa in...
Load more