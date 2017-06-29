Yoel Romero on Robert Whittaker: ‘All Opponents Are Dangerous’

Yoel Romero is well aware of the dangers Robert Whittaker or any opponent pose.

Romero will do battle with Whittaker next Saturday night (July 8) in the co-main event of UFC 213. The bout will be contested for the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title.

“The Solider of God” told MMAJunkie.com that while Whittaker is dangerous, so is any opponent:

“All opponents are dangerous. All opponents have two arms and they have great matter to be able to think, and they have talent. The other thing is that I think you should always be careful when you’re fighting and be respectful of your opponent. He’s a young fighter, he’s hungry. These things always make your opponent dangerous.”