Yoel Romero Reacts to Michael Bisping’s Loss to Kelvin Gastelum

UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero feels that Michael Bisping’s team made a big blunder in allowing him to fight for a second time in three weeks

Bisping earned respect and admiration for his decision to replace Anderson Silva at UFC Shanghai on Friday night with such little turnaround time.

Unfortunately for the former champion, things did not go as he would have hoped when he was brutally knocked out by Gastelum in the first round. Romero, who saw a shot at Bisping’s title slip away with the return of Georges St-Pierre did not rub salt in the wounds, however, instead adopting a more sympathetic approach to Bisping’s loss (via BJPenn.com):

“You know, I think it is just so crazy. He came back just after just a couple of weeks. He got hurt badly in that fight with St-Pierre and ended up being put to sleep. Normally, the commission and doctors won’t allow a fighter to come back so soon after a fight like that. He came back after three weeks! That is just crazy I think.

“Bisping’s team should have told him not to take that fight. For the sake of his family. He should have been thinking about his family. They (his team) should have told him not to fight and pointed at his family. The question really is why did his team allow him to fight. They should have said no. It is my humble opinion that he should have not come back so fast.”