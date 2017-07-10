[WATCH] Yoel Romero Gets Revenge on Michael Bisping Over Flag Incident

If things were not already heated between UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and contender Yoel Romero…

It appears that the rivalry between Bisping and Romero will not be extinguished any time soon.

Romero took to Instagram on Sunday night in an effort to get even with Bisping following the Brit’s decision to tear his Cuban flag and launch it at his corner during Romero’s main event loss against Robert Whittaker in their interim title bout at Saturday’s UFC 213.

Romero, as seen in the video below, responded to Bisping’s aggressive tactics by burning a photo of Bisping with the “Union Jack” with the caption (translated from Spanish):

“I’m going to burn you and your flag for disrespecting my flag. I’m your big ticket, boy. I’m going to be your nightmare, brother.”

As for the Instagram video of Romero burning Bisping’s photo:

As of the time of writing, Bisping is yet to respond. It is highly doubtable that “The Count” will refrain from having his say at some point, however…