[WATCH] Yoel Romero Gets Revenge on Michael Bisping Over Flag Incident

By
Adam Haynes
-

If things were not already heated between UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and contender Yoel Romero…

It appears that the rivalry between Bisping and Romero will not be extinguished any time soon.

Romero took to Instagram on Sunday night in an effort to get even with Bisping following the Brit’s decision to tear his Cuban flag and launch it at his corner during Romero’s main event loss against Robert Whittaker in their interim title bout at Saturday’s UFC 213.

Romero, as seen in the video below, responded to Bisping’s aggressive tactics by burning a photo of Bisping with the “Union Jack” with the caption (translated from Spanish):

“I’m going to burn you and your flag for disrespecting my flag. I’m your big ticket, boy. I’m going to be your nightmare, brother.”

As for the Instagram video of Romero burning Bisping’s photo:

As of the time of writing, Bisping is yet to respond. It is highly doubtable that “The Count” will refrain from having his say at some point, however…

Latest MMA News

Gegard Mousasi Targeting Titles in Two Divisions at Bellator MMA

0
Gegard Mousasi has announced his ambition to become a two-weight world champion in Bellator following his departure from the UFC The UFC has lost one...

The Future Female Stars

0
Last month at LFA 14 in Houston, Texas two highly touted female stars took to the cage and put on a show. That may...

[WATCH] Yoel Romero Gets Revenge on Michael Bisping Over Flag Incident

0
If things were not already heated between UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and contender Yoel Romero... It appears that the rivalry between Bisping and Romero...

Prospects Shine At Shamrock FC 291

0
This past weekend Shamrock FC 291 took place at the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, MO. A show that was packed with some of...
Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis Mocks Travis Browne Following UFC 213 Loss

0
The back and forth between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne has continued following Browne's latest defeat at UFC 213 Both men have made a habit...
Load more