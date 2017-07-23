Yoel Romero Says Michael Bisping Needs to Pay For Ripping Cuban Flag

Yoel Romero hasn’t gotten over Michael Bisping’s antics at UFC 213.

In between rounds as Romero made his way back to his corner, Bisping was seen in the crowd ripping the Cuban flag. “The Soldier of God” fell short in an interim middleweight title bout against Robert Whittaker.

With “The Reaper” potentially sidelined until next year, Romero told Ariel Helwani on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” that he wants a piece of “The Count:”

“He doesn’t respect my flag, he doesn’t respect me, and that’s not good. He needs to fight me. Belt or no belt, he needs to fight me. I told Dana White to give me this guy, I want this guy. I know I lost my chance to fight for the belt, but if Whittaker can’t fight due to injury, then I’d say, ‘Dana, give me the guy whether it’s belt or no belt. I need to fight him because he needs to respect me.”

Romero went on to talk about the severity of Bisping’s actions.

“Yeah, because I want to return to training because I hear that Whittaker is injured and I want to know what’s going to happen. I want to fight Bisping whether it’s for a belt or no belt because he doesn’t respect my country, my flag. Someone needs to close his mouth because he talks a lot and I never got payback. He needs to pay because this is not good. A fight is a fight, but you can’t talk shit about the country, about family because that’s a serious, serious thing.”