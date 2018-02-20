Yoel Romero Says UFC Confirmed He’s Next For Middleweight Title Shot

Yoel Romero claims Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) officials have penciled him in for the next middleweight title shot.

Earlier this month, Romero took on Luke Rockhold. The bout was set to be for the interim 185-pound gold, but Romero missed weight. As a result, the title would only be awarded if Rockhold won. That didn’t happen as the “Soldier of God” emerged victorious via third-round knockout.

Despite the impressive finish, many wondered if Romero would earn a shot at Robert Whittaker’s gold due to missing weight. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Romero revealed his title opportunity has been sealed:

“I don’t have an idea (of when). Maybe July? I don’t know when. I hear he’s sick, he’s feeling no good, he’s feeling very bad. I pray for him. I’m waiting. I’m waiting for him.”

He went on to express how important it would be for him if he got the title shot in Miami, Florida.

“This is amazing. I think if that happens, Miami is so big, (they’ll be) happy. Everybody in Miami (would be) so happy. I want it. I want it, I want this to happen.”

