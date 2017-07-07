Yoel Romero Sees Bisping as Just Another Fan Who Doesn’t Like Him

Yoel Romero says he isn’t too focused on the beef between himself and Michael Bisping.

It’s no secret that Romero became the rightful number one contender when he knocked out Chris Weidman back in Nov. 2016 with a brutal knee to the head. Bisping, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder would rather fight Georges St-Pierre next and is healing from his knee surgery.

This has led to Romero’s interim title bout against Robert Whittaker tomorrow night (July 8) in the co-main event of UFC 213. Romero and Bisping haven’t been shy in trading barbs the past few months.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, “The Solider of God” gave his take on his issues with Bisping, who is picking Whittaker to win the interim title:

“I see Mr. Bisping as just another fan of MMA and the UFC that really doesn’t like me. The people who the whole world appreciates and likes are people that are blessed. But not everybody likes everyone else. I guess Mr. Bisping doesn’t like me very much, or simply that’s the way he sees the fight.”

He went on to say that tomorrow night’s result is in God’s hands.

“Maybe in his view, the favorite for him is Robert Whittaker. But I’ve said many times to many people, it’s not what man wants – it’s who the creator of life decides.”