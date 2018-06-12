Yoel Romero Plans to Sue Illinois Athletic Commission

Yoel Romero wants to take the Illinois Athletic Commission to court.

This past Saturday night (June 9), Romero took on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Robert Whittaker. The bout headlined UFC 225 inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The bout was ruled a non-title fight due to Romero missing weight.

“The Solider of God” and Whittaker went to war for all five rounds. Romero had Whittaker in trouble and almost finished him in the final frame. In the end, “The Reaper” nabbed a split decision win.

Here’s where things get sticky. Romero missed weight by one pound on his first attempt. “The Soldier of God” was allowed two hours to cut the weight, or at least he was supposed to. One hour into the cut, the Illinois Athletic Commission told him he’d no longer be allowed to cut the weight. Romero tipped the scales at 185.2 pounds on his final attempt.

Romero and his agent Malki Kawa are not happy about the situation. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Kawa revealed that Romero’s team will be suing the Illinois Athletic Commission:

“We’re gonna sue them. I’m gonna send the paperwork soon. It’s going out probably this week.”

Romero wasn’t shy about expressing what he thought of the situation. He explained to the media what went wrong before his UFC 225 bout:

“I needed two hours, and the commission would only give me one. It was the commission’s decision. We came here to fight for the title. I came here for the title fight. It’s not only a fight for a fight – I want to fight for the title. And the commission… made this mistake. We want to fight for the title. That’s what we want. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Do you believe Yoel Romero has a case?