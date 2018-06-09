Yoel Romero Voices Frustration With Commission After Missing Weight

Title contender Yoel Romero is not happy with the Illinois commission.

The big story thus far this week was the fact that Romero missed weight on Friday (June 8, 2018) for his rematch against UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

Romero originally weighed in at 186 pounds and had two hours to cut to make championship weight. However, his second attempt had him at 0.2 pounds overweight.

A contributing part of him missing weight was the fact that the commission made him stop cutting weight after only an hour.

Romero feels that if he was given that extra hour then he could have made the championship weight and challenged for the title.

“I needed two hours, and the commission would only give me one,” Romero said in response to the criticism, per MMA Junkie’s Steven Marrocco. “It was the commission’s decision.”

“We came here to fight for the title,” Romero said after the ceremonial weigh-ins, where he received a chorus of boos from the local crowd “I came here for the title fight. It’s not only a fight for a fight – I want to fight for the title. And the commission… made this mistake.



“We want to fight for the title. That’s what we want. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”

This marks the second time in a row that Romero has missed weight for a fight. He also missed weight for his interim middleweight title fight against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold that served as the main event of the UFC 221 pay-per-view event at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia.

Despite missing weight, Romero was able to score a knockout win over Rockhold. As a result of Romero missing weight, Rockhold could only win the interim title if he won the fight.

UFC 225 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET.

