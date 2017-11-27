Yoel Romero Targeting a Rematch with Robert Whittaker

Romero believes there is only one option on the horizon for his next fight and that is a rematch with UFC interim middleweight champion Robert Whittaker

The Cuban lost his first bout with the Australian by way of unanimous decision at UFC 213, which saw Whittaker cement his number one contender claim to the 185-pound title.

Despite his former opponent being in pole position for the first shot at Georges St-Pierre’s title, Yoel Romero believes that Whittaker may miss out on a title shot against the Canadian. According to “Soldier of God”, St-Pierre may either retire or vacate the title which may present the perfect opportunity for a rematch (via BJPenn.com):

“If GSP decides to retire or go down in weight. Then the title of my division is free. Then maybe Robert Whittaker, who is number 1 the interim champion, will need to fight somebody. Maybe that somebody is me or maybe it is Luke Rockhold. I think that is what the UFC wants.

“Right now I only think about the belt. That is the only thing I think about. There is no other option in my head. I want to rematch Robert Whittaker for the UFC championship after GSP vacates the title.”