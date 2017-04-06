Yoel Romero Willing to Face Anderson Silva With Exception

If the UFC wants to keep Anderson Silva on the UFC 212 lineup and have him fight a top middleweight contender, Yoel Romero is down.

Under one condition.

Ariel Helwani is reporting that Romero will accept a fight with Silva this June in Brazil if an interim middleweight title is created. Michael Bisping, the reigning champion, is expected to defend his belt vs. Georges St-Pierre.

Per his team, @YoelRomeroMMA is willing to to fight Anderson Silva on 6/3 … if it's for an interim belt. No belt, no interest. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2017

Romero would be replacing Kelvin Gastelum, who failed a drug test for marijuana metabolites and was removed on Thursday.