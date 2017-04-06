Yoel Romero Willing to Face Anderson Silva With Exception

By
Dana Becker
-
0

If the UFC wants to keep Anderson Silva on the UFC 212 lineup and have him fight a top middleweight contender, Yoel Romero is down.

Under one condition.

Ariel Helwani is reporting that Romero will accept a fight with Silva this June in Brazil if an interim middleweight title is created. Michael Bisping, the reigning champion, is expected to defend his belt vs. Georges St-Pierre.

Romero would be replacing Kelvin Gastelum, who failed a drug test for marijuana metabolites and was removed on Thursday.

LATEST NEWS

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...

Yoel Romero Willing to Face Anderson Silva With Exception

0
If the UFC wants to keep Anderson Silva on the UFC 212 lineup and have him fight a top middleweight contender, Yoel Romero is...
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum Tests Positive, Removed From UFC 212 vs. Anderson Silva

0
Kelvin Gastelum's chance to take out another future UFC Hall of Fame fighter will have to wait. Gastelum, a former Ultimate Fighter winner, tested positive...
Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi: ‘I’m Way Too Technical For Chris Weidman’

0
Gegard Mousasi feels prepared for Chris Weidman's pressure. Mousasi, who holds the fifth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight rankings, battles Weidman...
Travis Browne

Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oleinik in The Works For UFC 213 on July 8

0
Travis Browne's next bout may take place in three months. Sources close to the situation have informed MMAFighting.com that the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is...
video

Return of “Lookin’ for a Fight” With Dana White This Saturday

0
Episode two of the second season for "Lookin' for a Fight" with UFC president Dana White will debut on UFC Fight Pass this weekend...