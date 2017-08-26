Yordenis Ugas Defeats Thomas Dulorme in Foul-Marred Bout

Yordenis Ugas and Thomas Dulorme did battle in the last fight on the FOX portion of the Mayweather vs. McGregor undercard.

Ugas took a unanimous decision win in a bout that was marred in fouls courtesy of Dulorme. The fight also provided three knockdowns.

Check out the round-by-round breakdown below:

Round 1: Dulorme went for a hook, but found air. He blocked a heavy punch from Ugas. A jab found the mark for Dulorme. Ugas missed a winging hook. The two threw heavy leather, but didn’t connect with anything significant.

Round 2: A jab found the mark for Ugas. Dulorme landed a hook to the body. Ugas clinched his opponent. An uppercut landed by Ugas and Dulorme took a knee. Ugas knocked down his opponent again. The round ended shortly after.

Round 3: Ugas fired away at the start of the round. Dulorme landed a body shot. A lead hook landed clean for Ugas. Dulorme threw a heavy hook, but it found air. The two clinched near the end of the round.

Round 4: The two marched to each other immediately. Dulorme landed a clean punch upstairs. He went for an uppercut, but missed. A punch to the body conencted for Dulorme. The round came to a close with both men looking for a counter.

Round 5: Ugas threw out a couple of jabs. He landed an uppercut to the body. Dulorme got in a jab. He moved Ugas back momentarily. A punch to the body found the mark for Dulorme. Ugas landed some punches to the chin. A low blow connected on Ugas, but time was briefly called. The round ended and Dulorme landed another low blow before the bell.

Round 6: Ugas ducked under a hook and landed a right hand. Dulorme moved forward with wild punches. Ugas landed a body shot. Dulorme landed a punch on the backside of his opponent. A body shot was there for Dulorme. Ugas was frustrated claiming Dulorme hit him low again.

Round 7: Dulorme landed some punches in the clinch. A point was taken away from Dulorme for hitting low once again. He clinched his opponent surprisingly as it seemed obvious he was down on points. Ugas landed an uppercut. Some clean punches landed for Dulorme, but Ugas remained standing. These were the most effective punches Dulorme landed in the fight up to this point. He dropped Ugas near the end of the round.

Round 8: Dulorme sensed blood and swung with bad intentions. Ugas landed some punches upstairs. Dulorme kept clinching and Ugas appeared to have recovered. The round ended with Dulorme whiffing a hook.

Round 9: The action got intense around the one minute mark. Dulorme landed a hook. The two fought on the inside with Dulorme initiating the clinch as he had been previous rounds. A hook landed for Ugas. He connected with an uppercut inside. Dulorme landed his own uppercut. A hook landed clean for Ugas to end the round.

Round 10: Ugas complained of yet another low blow. Dulorme had another point taken away for it. Again despite being down, Dulorme continued to engage in the clinch. Time was called to put some tape on Dulorme’s gloves. Some hard shots were thrown by Dulorme. The round ended shortly after.

Final Result: Yordenis Ugas def. Thomas Dulorme via unanimous decision (94-91, 93-92, 93-92)