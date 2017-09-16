Yushin Okami Returns to UFC, Fights OSP at UFC Fight Night 117

Yushin Okami will make his return to the Octagon next Saturday night, replacing Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and in the main event of UFC Fight Night 117 vs. Ovince Saint Preux.

The promotion announced the change Saturday during UFC Fight Night 116.

Rua, who was seeking revenge for a loss to Saint Preux in their first meeting, suffered an injury.

Okami, a former title contender to then-UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, has won his last four fights outside the promotion. He last fought for the UFC in 2012, defeating Hector Lombard.

Despite being on a three-fight winning streak at the time, Okami was not offered a new contract.