Yves Edwards Backs GSP to Win Against Bisping, While Sat Beside Bisping

Yves Edwards coolly predicts that Georges St-Pierre beats Michael Bisping, while sat with Bisping on Friday night.

Edwards joined UFC’s middleweight champion Michael Bisping on a recent broadcast in which bothe men were performing analysis duties prior to UFC Fight Night Fortaleza’s weigh-in show on Friday.

Host Todd Grisham, perhaps feeling in a mischievous mood, decided to quiz Edwards on who he felt would win in 2017’s most publicized fight. The response from Yves was clearly uninfluenced by Bisping’s presence in the studio:

“Yves, who wins that fight, ‘GSP’ or Michael Bisping?” was SportsCenter’s anchor Grisham’s question to Edwards.

“My money’s on ‘GSP,’” said a smiling Edwards.

Yves took all his fucks home and didn't give any away pic.twitter.com/qpGt0zQNZU — ㅤ (@Izi_Garcia) March 11, 2017

UFC officials are yet to officially confirm a date and venue for the bout, which is expected to be scheduled at some point later in the year. The decision to award former welterweight world champion St-Pierre a title shot despite over three years in exile from MMA has not been popular with everyone, yet most fans are eagerly anticipating a chance to see the UFC legend in action once again.