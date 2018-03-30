Yves Edwards on Frankie Edgar’s Quick Turnaround: You Don’t Have to Rush it’

Yves Edwards isn’t a fan of Frankie Edgar fighting just over one month after being knocked out.

Earlier this month, Edgar took on Brian Ortega in the co-main event of UFC 222. “The Answer” was knocked out in the first round. It was the first time Edgar had been stopped in his professional mixed martial arts career.

There will be very little resting for Edgar. On April 21, “The Answer” will take on Cub Swanson in a rematch. The bout is set to be the co-main event of UFC Atlantic City.

During a recent appearance on the JRE MMA Show, Edwards explained why he doesn’t agree with the decision (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t like the fight. Frankie just got knocked out, and that’s really soon to come back. If anybody can bounce back from something like that, it’s a guy like Frankie, but I felt the same way about (Michael) Bisping fighting after – he didn’t get knocked out, he got dropped by Georges (St-Pierre) and then got choked unconscious — it’s like, ‘Yeah, you shouldn’t have taken that (Kelvin) Gastelum fight so soon.’ I feel that way about this fight.”

The current FOX Sports UFC analyst went on to say that Edgar could’ve taken some more time before getting back inside the Octagon.

“I feel like Frankie wants this fight so he can get that taste out of his mouth, but it’s still going to taste the same. Any time you go back and watch that fight you’re still going to have those feelings. You’re going to win your next fight more than likely. You’re Frankie Edgar. You don’t have to rush it. Let your brain rest and recover.”

Does Yves Edwards have a point? Should Frankie Edgar have taken some more time to recover?