Yves Edwards Says 2006 Loss to Mark Hominick Still Haunts Him

Yves Edwards isn’t afraid to admit that one loss 11 years ago still haunts him.

Back in March 2006, Edwards took on Mark Hominick at UFC 58. The “Thugjitsu Master” was on a roll going into the bout. He had gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. His only loss in that span was to Joachim Hansen.

Edwards was the favorite to beat Hominick and many felt he would be on his way to a UFC title shot. It didn’t go that way as Hominick pulled off a stunning second-round submission victory.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Edwards admitted that he’s still bothered by the defeat:

“That was the biggest deal. There are a lot of things I believe that were around that. I’ve spoken to a psychologist about it and been concerned about it. The reason why it was a big deal – before that, I went over to PRIDE. I came back, and the UFC was a different beast at this point. Like, instantly.”

The loss had such a negative impact on Edwards that it began to show in his performances.

“I lost a lot of confidence then. And then I fought Joe Stevenson. (It) wasn’t my best fight the, and then having to leave the UFC at that point. That was a hard time, man. That was (expletive) (expletive).”