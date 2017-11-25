Zabit Magomedsharipov Eyeing Bout With Yair Rodriguez

Zabit Magomedsharipov has his sights set on a bout with Yair Rodriguez.

Magomedsharipov took on Sheymon Moraes earlier today (Nov. 25). The bout was held inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. It was featured on the preliminary portion of the UFC Fight Night 122 card.

Magomedsharipov earned a third-round submission victory. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Magomedsharipov explained why a bout with Rodriguez interests him:

“I’ve proved myself in the top 15 at the least, and I believe I can give a fight to any (of the) top five in my division. If you ask me who I want to fight, I think I could fight against Yair Rodriguez. I want to fight with him because he’s a special striker, as well.”