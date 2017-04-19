Zac Riley on Jerome Rivera Fight: ‘We’re Gonna Aim For Stardom’ (Exclusive)

Zac Riley has no interest in going the distance this Friday night (April 21).

Riley will compete against Jerome Rivera inside the Massari Arena in Pueblo, Colorado. The two will do battle as part of the main card of LFA 10, which is set to air live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET.

Speaking with MMANews.com‘s very own Tim Thompson, Riley said he anticipates a war with Rivera:

“He seems to be a taller fighter, which I’ve dealt with in the past. He’s never fought at 135 so that might make a difference for him. He could be better, he could be slower, who knows? But it all depends on him. He’s 5-0 for a reason, so he’s gonna be a very game opponent. He’s gonna be tough, he’s gonna give me a run for my money again, just like every other opponent I’ve fought. So I can’t overlook him, but I know we both have plans to make it a great fight. We’re gonna aim for stardom on this one and we’re gonna try and not let it go to the judges.”

Rivera recently returned to action for the first time since Oct. 2015. Riley isn’t sure if his opponent has completely shaken off the rust, but he is still expecting a tough scrap:

“It could be. I don’t know where he is mentally, but we’ll find out as soon as we make contact in that cage. I don’t see it making it to the judges on this one. I’ve been feeling great, (it’s) the best camp I’ve had. I’m sure he’s had a fantastic camp as well so it’s either him finishing me or I’m gonna finish him.”

You can listen to the full interview below: