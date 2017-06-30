Zach Freeman: ‘To Count Somebody Out is Absolutely Ridiculous’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Zach Freeman
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Zach Freeman knows a thing or two about being an underdog.

Going into Bellator NYC, many felt Freeman was matched up against Aaron Pico as fodder. Instead, Freeman finished the much hyped wrestling standout in just 24 seconds. It was a disastrous debut for Pico, but an exhilarating moment for “The Altar Boy.”

Freeman told MMAJunkie.com that he’s proof that you can’t count Conor McGregor out against Floyd Mayweather:

“I think there’s a lot to learn from this (Floyd Mayweather) and (Conor McGregor) fight. People want to count McGregor out. It’s a fight. It takes one punch to change everything. Just like my uppercut. It changed everything.”

He went on to say that no result is a lock in combat sports.

“Whether that was the 50th punch I threw in the fight or it was the second one: It’s a fight between two men. No one’s a super human. We all go in that cage, and we all bleed. So, at the end of the day, anybody can win. To count somebody out is absolutely ridiculous.”

Latest MMA News

Zach Freeman

Zach Freeman: ‘To Count Somebody Out is Absolutely Ridiculous’

0
Zach Freeman knows a thing or two about being an underdog. Going into Bellator NYC, many felt Freeman was matched up against Aaron Pico as...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Says Mario Yamasaki Messed up at UFC Fight Night 112

0
Michael Bisping isn't hating on referee Mario Yamasaki, but calls it how he sees it. At UFC Fight Night 112, Michael Chiesa was submitted by...
Yoel Romero

Yoel Romero on Robert Whittaker: ‘All Opponents Are Dangerous’

0
Yoel Romero is well aware of the dangers Robert Whittaker or any opponent pose. Romero will do battle with Whittaker next Saturday night (July 8)...
Paulie Malignaggi

Paulie Malignaggi Says he Was Called to Camp With Conor McGregor

0
Conor McGregor and his team have reached out to Paulie Malignaggi to prepare for Floyd Mayweather. McGregor is gearing up for an Aug. 26 "super...
video

Professional Fighters League: Weigh-In Results From Daytona

0
Weigh-ins for the first Professional Fighters League event took place on Thursday, making the four-fight card lineup official. Jon Fitch will take on Brian Foster...
Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa Appeals Controversial Submission Loss to Kevin Lee

1
Michael Chiesa isn't accepting his submission loss to Kevin Lee at UFC Fight Night 112. In fact, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight has appealed...
video

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series Preview

0
UFC president Dana White is mixing it up from his "Lookin' for a Fighter" reality series with the debut of "Dana White's Tuesday Night...
video

Video: Los Angeles Media Day Faceoffs for UFC 213

0
There was plenty of intensity and adrenaline in Los Angeles on Thursday, as fighters gathered for a special UFC 213 media day event in...
Nick Diaz

UFC Welterweight Nick Diaz Informed of Potential Anti-Doping Violation

0
Nick Diaz's three whereabouts failures have come back to haunt him. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced that Diaz has been notified by the...
Brian Foster

Brian Foster Sees Jon Fitch as Roadblock to The Top

0
Brian Foster wants to shatter the glass ceiling, but to do so he'll have to get past Jon Fitch. Fitch is the reigning Professional Fighters...
Load more