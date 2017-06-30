Zach Freeman: ‘To Count Somebody Out is Absolutely Ridiculous’

Zach Freeman knows a thing or two about being an underdog.

Going into Bellator NYC, many felt Freeman was matched up against Aaron Pico as fodder. Instead, Freeman finished the much hyped wrestling standout in just 24 seconds. It was a disastrous debut for Pico, but an exhilarating moment for “The Altar Boy.”

Freeman told MMAJunkie.com that he’s proof that you can’t count Conor McGregor out against Floyd Mayweather:

“I think there’s a lot to learn from this (Floyd Mayweather) and (Conor McGregor) fight. People want to count McGregor out. It’s a fight. It takes one punch to change everything. Just like my uppercut. It changed everything.”

He went on to say that no result is a lock in combat sports.

“Whether that was the 50th punch I threw in the fight or it was the second one: It’s a fight between two men. No one’s a super human. We all go in that cage, and we all bleed. So, at the end of the day, anybody can win. To count somebody out is absolutely ridiculous.”