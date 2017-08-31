Zach Freeman vs. Saad Awad Booked For Bellator 186

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Zach Freeman
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Zach Freeman and Saad Awad are set to clash soon.

Freeman and Awad will do battle inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania on Nov. 3. Bellator officials confirmed the news to MMAFighting.com.

Back in June, Freeman stunned the mixed martial arts world with his 24-second submission victory over Aaron Pico at Bellator NYC. He’ll look to earn his second straight victory.

Awad is also in search of his second win in a row. The “Assassin” last competed back in April. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Ryan Quinn. Bellator 186 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Ryan Bader and Linton Vassell.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

Holly Holm

Holly Holm Believes Mayweather vs. McGregor Was Stopped Early

Holly Holm doesn't agree with the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor stoppage. On Aug. 26, Mayweather and McGregor went head-to-head inside the T-Mobile Arena in...
Zach Freeman

Zach Freeman vs. Saad Awad Booked For Bellator 186

Zach Freeman and Saad Awad are set to clash soon. Freeman and Awad will do battle inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania...
video

UFC 218: Angela Magana Returns, Faces Amanda Cooper in December

Angela Magana, who made headlines earlier this year following her altercation with UFC female champion Cris Cyborg, will return to the Octagon for the...
video

UFC 215 Promo Video: ‘History Up For Grabs’

Both the UFC flyweight and female bantamweight titles will be on the line next Saturday night at UFC 215. In the main event, Demetrious Johnson...
video

UFC FIght Night 115’s Stefan Struve Excited to Fight in Netherlands

Stefan Struve was born in Beverwijk, Netherlands 29 years ago. This Saturday, he'll fight for just the second time since 2008 in his home country,...
Load more