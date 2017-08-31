Zach Freeman vs. Saad Awad Booked For Bellator 186

Zach Freeman and Saad Awad are set to clash soon.

Freeman and Awad will do battle inside the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania on Nov. 3. Bellator officials confirmed the news to MMAFighting.com.

Back in June, Freeman stunned the mixed martial arts world with his 24-second submission victory over Aaron Pico at Bellator NYC. He’ll look to earn his second straight victory.

Awad is also in search of his second win in a row. The “Assassin” last competed back in April. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Ryan Quinn. Bellator 186 will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Ryan Bader and Linton Vassell.