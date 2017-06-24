Zach Freeman Derails Aaron Pico’s Hype Train in 24 Seconds

Zach Freeman (9-2) spoiled Aaron Pico’s (0-1) mixed martial arts (MMA) debut faster than many could even blink.

Freeman wasted little time engaging. He rocked Pico with a right hand and went for a tight guillotine choke. Freeman forced the tap.

Freeman earned the fourth fastest finish in Bellator history. He submitted his opponent in just 24 seconds. Pico looked to be out just after tapping. When asked who he’s eyeing next, Freeman said, “everybody.”

Pico went into the bout having no MMA experience against someone who had 10 fights going in. It’ll be interesting to see who he is matched up with next, but this night belongs to Freeman.

Final Result: Zach Freeman def. Aaron Pico via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 0:24