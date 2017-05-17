Zak Bucia: ‘It’s Gonna be a Lot of Fun to Fight Bobby Voelker’ (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Zak Bucia
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Zak Bucia is expecting nothing less than fireworks going into his title bout with Bobby Voelker.

Bucia vs. Voelker is set to headline Shamrock FC 289. The event takes place inside the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Missouri this Saturday night (May 20).

“Crash” recently took some time to speak with MMANews.com‘s Tim Thompson. He expressed joy in not having to cut down to 155 pounds, where he suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career:

“It’s the first time ever in my career I lost twice in a row. It was a little rough. The whole (Jason) Novelli thing, I try not to make excuses but there was a lot of personal stuff I had going on. A lot of things went wrong all at the same time, but either way I lost that fight. Then I came back and fought at (lightweight) again. I fought Jake (Lindsey) and he landed a killer shot, he did a great job. And I realized it just wasn’t there for me at (lightweight).”

When it comes to his bout with “Vicious,” Bucia believes it’ll be one to remember.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun to fight him. He’s a slugger, he hits really hard, he’s a big 170 (pounder). He cuts a lot and he just doesn’t quit, so it’s gonna be a fun one. There’s not too many times I get to fight somebody who’s got more fights than I do, which is crazy. I’m just really excited to get in there. I think it’s a good match-up and it’s gonna be a really exciting fight.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Zak Bucia

Zak Bucia: ‘It’s Gonna be a Lot of Fun to Fight Bobby Voelker’ (Exclusive)

0
Zak Bucia is expecting nothing less than fireworks going into his title bout with Bobby Voelker. Bucia vs. Voelker is set to headline Shamrock FC...
Bobby Voelker

Shamrock FC 289’s Bobby Voelker Doesn’t Plan on Retiring Anytime Soon (Exclusive)

0
Don't count on Bobby Voelker to hang up his gloves in the near future. This Saturday night (May 20), Voelker will battle Zak Bucia for...
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate Says Weight Class & Money Won’t Persuade Her to Return

0
Miesha Tate is sticking to her retirement and appears happy with her decision. Tate, who reigned supreme as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight...

Watch: Bellator 179’s Rory MacDonald and Paul Daley Face Off

0
Bellator 179 takes place Friday, May 19 at the SSE Arena in London, England. In the main event, former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald...
UFC 211 Champions

UFC 211 Preliminary Card Ratings the Best This Year

0
UFC 211 was arguably the best event put on by the UFC this year, and it seems viewer interest was at a high. That's...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier Says People Discredit Him Due to Jon Jones’ Mistakes

0
Daniel Cormier feels he's been negatively impacted by Jon Jones' past troubles. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder will defend his...
Cheick Kongo

Cheick Kongo: ‘I Don’t Want to Fight Until I’m an Old Guy’

0
Cheick Kongo still has some gas left in the tank, but he doesn't want to overstay his welcome. Kongo, who is a former Ultimate Fighting...
Frankie Edgar

Following UFC 211, Frankie Edgar Feels he Was Never Out of Title Contention

0
Don't call Frankie Edgar's win over Yair Rodriguez a comeback. "The Answer" is no stranger to the brights lights. On what many consider the biggest...
Demetrious Johnson Title

Demetrious Johnson Gunning For 20 Straight UFC Title Defenses

0
Demetrious Johnson couldn't care less if you think he should move up in weight. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder is one...
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Says Anderson Silva’s Stock Isn’t Very High Right Now

0
Georges St-Pierre isn't exactly gung-ho over the idea of fighting Anderson Silva. There was a time when mixed martial arts (MMA) fans were clamoring for...
Load more