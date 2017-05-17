Zak Bucia: ‘It’s Gonna be a Lot of Fun to Fight Bobby Voelker’ (Exclusive)

Zak Bucia is expecting nothing less than fireworks going into his title bout with Bobby Voelker.

Bucia vs. Voelker is set to headline Shamrock FC 289. The event takes place inside the Ameristar Casino in Kansas City, Missouri this Saturday night (May 20).

“Crash” recently took some time to speak with MMANews.com‘s Tim Thompson. He expressed joy in not having to cut down to 155 pounds, where he suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career:

“It’s the first time ever in my career I lost twice in a row. It was a little rough. The whole (Jason) Novelli thing, I try not to make excuses but there was a lot of personal stuff I had going on. A lot of things went wrong all at the same time, but either way I lost that fight. Then I came back and fought at (lightweight) again. I fought Jake (Lindsey) and he landed a killer shot, he did a great job. And I realized it just wasn’t there for me at (lightweight).”

When it comes to his bout with “Vicious,” Bucia believes it’ll be one to remember.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun to fight him. He’s a slugger, he hits really hard, he’s a big 170 (pounder). He cuts a lot and he just doesn’t quit, so it’s gonna be a fun one. There’s not too many times I get to fight somebody who’s got more fights than I do, which is crazy. I’m just really excited to get in there. I think it’s a good match-up and it’s gonna be a really exciting fight.”

You can listen to the full interview below: