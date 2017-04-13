Zak Cummings Explains Reason Behind Pulling Out of TUF: Redemption

Zak Cummings won’t take part in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
When potential names started popping up for cast members of TUF: Redemption, Cummings was on the list. It wasn’t just a rumor as Cummings did in fact agree to compete in the TUF house.
Instead, Cummings will meet Nathan Coy this Saturday night (April 15) as part of the UFC on FOX 24 card. Cummings explained to Bloody Elbow why he changed his mind:
“The more realistically I started looking at it, the less appealing it became. I started looking at making weight multiple times. I had just made weight and was walking around pretty light, but I started to think it would be harder to do and I didn’t think the juice would be worth the squeeze, literally. Making weight that amount of times, in that short of a time, could do permanent damage to my body, so that was ultimately the reason I did not do it. I talked to my nutritionist, my teammates, my family, my coach, and I think we all kind of decided as a group that it wasn’t the smartest move and it wasn’t the best thing for me. So I ended up pulling my name out.”