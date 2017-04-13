Zak Cummings Explains Reason Behind Pulling Out of TUF: Redemption

Zak Cummings won’t take part in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

When potential names started popping up for cast members of TUF: Redemption, Cummings was on the list. It wasn’t just a rumor as Cummings did in fact agree to compete in the TUF house.

Instead, Cummings will meet Nathan Coy this Saturday night (April 15) as part of the UFC on FOX 24 card. Cummings explained to Bloody Elbow why he changed his mind: