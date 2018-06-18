Zak Ottow Says He’ll Expose Sage Northcutt at UFC Boise

Zak Ottow claims Sage Northcutt will have no answer for him.

Earlier today (June 18) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced that Ottow vs. Northcutt is on for UFC Boise on July 14. This will be Northcutt’s return to welterweight after having back-to-back bouts in the 155-pound division. Under the UFC banner, Northcutt is 0-2 as a welterweight.

Meanwhile, Ottow is in search of his second straight victory. “The Barbarian” is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Mike Pyle back in March. It was a bounce back win for Ottow, as he had lost his previous encounter with Li Jingliang via TKO.

During a recent appearance on Flo Combat‘s Top Turtle podcast, Ottow said he’s ready to expose Northcutt:

“I don’t know why so many people are so interested to watch this kid fight. I don’t think his skills are up to par with the elite in the UFC, and I’m definitely going to expose him. I think he’s got a couple doors to open, and each one of them is bad for him on the other side. He doesn’t seem like he likes to get hit all too much. As soon as he takes any power shots, he starts diving in for takedowns, and if he wants to go that route and start grappling with me, then that’s going to be I think even worse off for him.”

Northcutt has won two straight bouts. In his last outing, “Super” earned a unanimous decision victory over Thibault Gouti back in February. Northcutt’s last defeat came at the hands of Mickey Gall back in Dec. 2016.

UFC Boise will feature a clash between former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos and Blagoy Ivanov. Also featured on the card will be a lightweight tilt between Paul Felder and James Vick. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event.

Who is your early pick, Zak Ottow or Sage Northcutt?