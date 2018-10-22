$1 Million Tournament Finals Set for PFL 11, Card Announced

The PFL tournament finals have been set for their upcoming eleventh event (PFL 11). The playoffs took place over the course of three events and fighters in the tournament had to win two fights on the same night to advance to the finals.

Each tournament winner in the seven weight classes will be crowned champion and win a one million dollar purse. An additional three million dollars will be shared between other regular season and playoff competitors.

There is one final event left on the calendar for the Professional Fighters League as there will be six fighters receiving $1 million checks for winning their weight class tournaments.

PFL 11 is slated to go down December 31st in New York City at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. If you have been keeping up with the action, the promotion spent the entire month of October to set up the twelve tournament finalists. As a result, we now have a card for the show with the finals of each weight class tournaments listed.

Each fight is slated to go five rounds, and elbows are still banned. For those who are wondering, this has been the case throughout the tournament. $200,000 is the consolation prize for runners-up. Also, Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison is slated to make her return to the cage at this event. The promotion will be announcing her opponent at a later date.

Card



Featherweight: Steven Siler vs. Lance Palmer

Lightweight: Natan Schulte vs. Rashid Magomedov

Welterweight: Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov

Middleweight: Abus Magomedov vs. Louis Taylor

Light Heavyweight: Vinny Magalhaes vs. Sean O’Connell

Heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Josh Copeland