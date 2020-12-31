Dana White Discusses The Stakes of McGregor/Poirier At UFC 257

If all goes according to plan, the UFC 257 main event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will carry title implications.

Dana White has often been criticized for lacking consistency, but if there is one thing that he has been consistent about for the better part of 2020 is his desire to see a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. After defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov is theoretically free to defend his belt against the next challenger. And his retirement? Just a small blip that Dana White expects to erase when he and the lightweight champion sit together.

Recently, though, there’s been speculation on whether or not McGregor vs. Poirier would be for the official lightweight championship if Nurmagomedov does finalize his retirement. White addressed what he would like to see next in the lightweight division, which will be heavily influenced by the result of McGregor vs. Poirier at UFC 257.

“When I fly out there, Khabib’s gonna be there, too. So I’m gonna meet with Khabib while I’m there,” White said in a recent appearance on the “SHOUT!” podcast. “ In a perfect world, if Conor wins this fight, I would love to see the rematch with him and Khabib.”

Dana White Previews McGregor vs. Poirier

The obstacle with White’s plan of booking a Khabib vs. McGregor II, aside from that pesky retirement, is the fact that Khabib has gone on record multiple times in saying that he has no interest in rematching McGregor or Poirier. It is interesting to note, though, that White made no mention of Poirier rematching Khabib if he were to defeat McGregor, but White does expect the former interim lightweight champ to put on a great fight against McGregor on January 23.

“Poirier has wanted this fight again since the first one,” White said. “And obviously, neither one of these guys are the same fighters they were the first time they fought. So it’s a very interesting fight.

“Conor’s been out for a while, but if you look at his training right now, he looks damn good. He’s in great shape; Poirier’s in great shape. Should be a fun one.”

How much do you think the outcome of the UFC 257 main event will shake up the UFC’s lightweight title picture?