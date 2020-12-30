Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wonders If Weili Zhang ‘Doesn’t Want To Face Me’

Joanna Jedrzejczyk wonders if Weili Zhang even wants to have a rematch.

At UFC 248, Jedrzejczyk had the Fight of the Year as they went back-and-forth for five rounds and Zhang ended up edging out a split decision. Immediately, after the fight, many fans called for an immediate rematch, yet it appears that won’t happen and the former strawweight queen wants to know why.

“Maybe she doesn’t want to face me,” Jedrzejczyk said to SCMP MMA. “She doesn’t want to fight me? But she beat me… so there are going to be people saying, ‘Oh, but you got beat up,’ but this fight was so close, man. If [I didn’t have the] hematoma, it could be different. But no, it’s okay. I will be more than happy to see Rose facing Weili Zhang. Maybe Rose will win this time. I’m staying patient.”

Currently, neither Joanna Jedrzejczyk nor Weili Zhang has been booked for fight since then. It has nearly been 10 months since the fight, and White has hinted at Zhang facing Rose Namajunas or Carla Esparza next. For Jedrzejczyk, it has been radio silent on her next fight since she lost to Zhang. However, the rematch is a fight that can always happen. Perhaps, some time in 2021 the two will run back their instant classic.