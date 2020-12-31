Jon Jones: “I Have No Intentions of Ever Going Back to Light Heavyweight”

Jon Jones has declared that we have seen him compete at light heavyweight for the last time.

The only division Jon Jones has ever competed in during his illustrious career is the light heavyweight division. Jones has been, without question, the most dominant light heavyweight champion in the UFC’s history and his rule over the division has led many to consider him the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, regardless of division.

When Jon Jones announced that he was exiting the light heavyweight division in order to move up to heavyweight, some speculated that the reason for the change could be connected to some close calls he has had in his most recent title defenses.

Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes, UFC 247. Credit: Michael Wyke, Associated Press

First, Jones defeated Thiago Santos via split decision at UFC 239. Then, he barely defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in a fight many believe he lost. Opinions aside, neither of those gentlemen were able to pry the light heavyweight championship from Jon Jones, and it was Jones himself who decided to relinquish the belt instead of attempting to become a double champion.

“The reason why I decided to vacate the light heavyweight belt and not hang onto it is that I knew my move to heavyweight was going to take a really long time,” Jones said in an interview with Bleacher Report. “I didn’t want to be one of those athletes to slow down the division. I feel like I’ve held onto the light heavyweight championship for so long—I’ve ruined so many people’s dreams of being the light heavyweight champion—and now it’s time for someone else to have it.

Jon Jones Closes The Door On LHW Return

Jon Jones is standing firm in his decision to move up to heavyweight, something he has been teasing for years. And now that he’s finally doing it, he doesn’t plan on ever looking back.

“I could have done the selfish thing and held onto it and come up with a bunch of excuses and lied to the fans and said I was going to come back down to light heavyweight and made all these guys wait,” Jones said. “I didn’t want to do that. I have no intentions of ever going back to light heavyweight.”

Do you think Jon Jones’s heavyweight stint will compare to his success at light heavyweight?