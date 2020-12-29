Kevin Holland Volunteers To Replace Chimaev & Face Leon Edwards

Kevin Holland wants to replace Khamzat Chimaev and take on Leon Edwards in the Jan. 20 Fight Night headliner.

It was revealed this morning that UFC phenom Khamzat Chimaev will be unable to compete against Leon Edwards on January 20, which leaves the card without a main event less than a month away. Enter Kevin Holland, who has volunteered to save the day.

Hold up, so am I hearing the #ufcFightIsland hotel has a vacancy and needs a real man to come and do work January 20th? #callbigmouth pic.twitter.com/0zX4cPZMvo — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 29, 2020

Kevin Holland has stated before that he is better at the short-notice reputation than Khamzat Chimaev is, and he continues to make his case by offering to kick off 2021 in a short-notice fight in another division. Holland has competed at welterweight in the past, including being a welterweight champion in a regional promotion, but this would be his first welterweight fight in the UFC if the promotion decides to take him up on his offer.

Kevin Holland most recently competed at UFC 256 in December with an impressive KO victory over Jacare Souza. Holland was a perfect 5-0 in 2020, and if he is able to replicate that success in 2021, short notice or otherwise, he may very well be contending for championship gold by year’s end.

As it stands, the UFC Fight Night 185 card does not have a main event, but this could change soon as the situation is still developing. At the moment, the current UFC Fight Night 185 card consists of the following bouts:

Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Viviane Araujo vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Francisco Figueredo vs. Jerome Rivera

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Jeffrey Molina

Stay tuned here on MMANews.com for updates on UFC Fight Night 185 and its fluid main event situation.