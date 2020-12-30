Scott Coker Confident AJ McKee Is On His Way To Becoming A ‘Megastar’

Scott Coker believes AJ McKee can be one of the biggest stars in MMA.

The undefeated featherweight contender, is set to face the winner of Patricio Pitbull vs. Emmanuel Sanchez for the featherweight title. The fight will also be the finals of the featherweight grand prix and if McKee wins, Coker knows it would be big for the undefeated fighter and his star power.

“I think he is already a big star for Bellator, and he’s on his way to becoming a megastar for Bellator and the sport,” Coker said to MMAJunkie. “And, really, it’s gonna be up to us to promote him properly and keep him out there. Here’s a kid that is extremely intelligent. He’s a good looking kid. He’s built well. He’s marketable. He can talk. He has this swagger about him, and I call it the X-factor. Some people have it, and some people don’t.”

AJ McKee is already one of Bellator’s biggest stars and that is without the belt. If he can become the champion, he will have backed up all his talk.

Right now, McKee is waiting to see when the Pitbull vs. Sanchez fight will take place and who he will fight. He’s coming off an impressive win over Darrion Caldwell, and has promised once he wins the featherweight grand prix, he will also snatch the lightweight title.