Aleksandar Rakic Hopes Israel Adesanya Becomes Light Heavyweight Champ So He Can Dethrone Him

Aleksandar Rakic will be rooting for Israel Adesanya to beat Jan Blachowicz to become the light heavyweight champion.

Although many fans weren’t happy with Adesanya getting the title shot given Glover Teixeira deserved it, the fight still is a big one. Adesanya is one of the biggest stars in the UFC, and if he becomes a champ-champ, Rakic knows that would be good for him so he can dethrone him.

“For me, it’s a good thing,” Rakic told MMA Junkie. “If he becomes the champion and he’s a two-division champion, then he’s gonna need to face me and it’s not gonna be a good night for him. All his legacy and all his credit is gonna come to me.”

Aleksandar Rakic went 1-0 in 2020 with a decision win over Anthony Smith in August. Before that, he suffered a controversial split decision loss against Volkan Oezdemir. The Austrian is 13-2 as a pro with notable wins over Jimi Manuwa and Devin Clark. The 28-year-old is set to face Thiago Santos in March, in what could be a No. 1 contender bout for him.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is set to face Jan Blachowicz on March 9, on the same card Rakic faces Santos. The champ is coming off a dominant win over Paulo Costa back in September.