Alex Perez Reflects On ‘Simple Mistake’ That Caused Submission Loss Against Deiveson Figueiredo

Alex Perez has opened up on his loss to Deiveson Figueiredo.

In the main event of UFC 255, Perez stepped up on relatively short notice, and early on had success against Figueiredo. However, he made one mistake and got caught in a submission attempt and eventually had to tap out.

For Perez, he knows he was doing well until he got caught.

“Honestly, I felt the fight was, for as long as it lasted on the feet, I was in no crazy danger,” Perez told MMA Junkie. “It’s one simple mistake. I’ve always said, time and time again, it’s whoever is on that day. We both happened to be on. He happened to be a little bit better (with) a slick guillotine.”

With the loss, Alex Perez is now 6-2 inside the Octagon with notable wins over Jussier Formiga, and Jordan Espinosa. His other loss came to Joseph Benavidez back in 2018.

Currently, the fourth-ranked flyweight contender doesn’t have his next fight booked. It is likely he will get a top-five guy next time out. However, due to him being finished in the first round, Perez will likely need to string together a couple of wins in a row to get a shot at the flyweight title again.