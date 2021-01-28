Alexander Volkov Expects To Finish Alistair Overeem: ‘I’m Sure I Can Catch Him Making A Mistake’

Alexander Volkov expects to finish Alistair Overeem in their UFC Vegas 18 main event next weekend.

Both Volkov and Overeem are top-10 heavyweights and a win for either could put them in a number one contender bout. The fight is a very intriguing one and for Volkov, he expects to finish Overeem once he makes a mistake.

“Alistair Overeem used to be one of my favorite fighters when I was at the beginning of my professional career,” Volkov told MMA Junkie. “Surely, we have different styles, but I’ve always been impressed by his physical power, the ability to deliver accurate and hard punches, as well as his work in the clinch.

“In this regard, I know his strengths and weaknesses very well. Lately, he has worked more economically, but nevertheless, he remains just as dangerous. It is unlikely that our fight will last all five rounds. I’m sure I can catch him making a mistake.”

Alexander Volkov is coming off a TKO win over Walt Harris at UFC 254. Before that, he suffered a five-round decision loss to Curtis Blaydes back in June. The Russian also holds notable wins over Greg Hardy, Fabricio Werdum, and Roy Nelson.

Alistair Overeem, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak with two TKO wins over Augusto Sakai and Walt Harris. He has said this is his final run of trying to become the heavyweight champion.