Ben Askren Says He’ll TKO Jake Paul In The Seventh Round

Ben Askren believes he will TKO Jake Paul in his upcoming boxing match.

On April 17, Askren will end his retirement to take a boxing match against Paul in what caught the attention of the combat sports world. Immediately, many wondered why one of the best wrestlers of all-time would take a boxing match. However, for “Funky” he knows Paul isn’t a real fighter and can’t wait to prove it.

In the fight, Askren is well aware that he doesn’t have the most power but does expect to TKO the YouTuber in the seventh round.

“TKO, round seven,” Askren told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani of his prediction. “Because I don’t have a huge amount of power. It’s going to take me some time to wear him down and make him hate his life. And then eventually, he’ll say, ‘look, I’m a rich celebrity. I don’t need to get f*cking punched anymore. I’m just going to roll over.’”

If Ben Askren does end up TKO’ing Jake Paul it will be the end of the YouTuber boxing. Currently, Paul is 2-0 as a professional boxer with knockout wins over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib and former NBA player, Nate Robinson. However, Askren, despite not being a striker, will be Paul’s toughest test to date.