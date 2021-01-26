Brad Tavares Ready To Be Active After Beating Antonio Carlos Junior At UFC 257

Brad Tavares picked up his first win in nearly three years and is ready to be active once again.

The ranked middleweight contender, was on a two-fight skid after losing to Israel Adesanya and Edmen Shahbazyan but also dealt with injuries. At UFC 257, the Hawaiian picked up a solid decision win over Antonio Carlos Junior.

With the win, Tavares admits there is a big sigh of relief to snap the skid and wants to return soon.

“I haven’t looked past my opponent here, so we’ll go back with the team, we’ll watch the fight, we’ll look at who makes sense and maybe ask for that,” Tavares said after the fight. “Maybe the UFC approaches me with a fight and we’ll just go from there. But definitely as long as I’m injury-free, which coming off two long layoffs I definitely want to stay active, a lot of missed time, but time spent learning and growing.”

Currently, Tavares is ranked 14th at middleweight and will likely face another ranked contender next. The Hawaiian has constantly been one of the best middleweights alive and after all, he dealt with, he is looking to make a run up the middleweight ranks and hopefully get a title shot one day.