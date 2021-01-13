Brandon Moreno Issues A Firm Reminder To Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno has a stern reminder for UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

At UFC 255, Deiveson Figueiredo narrowly escaped with his flyweight championship when his main event bout against Brandon Moreno was ruled a majority draw. In the aftermath of their classic battle, all parties agreed that a rematch was in order, including the top of the UFC brass.

Nonetheless, it would appear that Figueiredo has now shifted his attention elsewhere, specifically in the direction of the flyweight champion who preceded him, “Triple C” himself, Henry Cejudo. Still very much the #1 contender for the flyweight strap, Brandon Moreno was not about to let this sudden shift from Figueiredo go unnoticed or unaddressed.

“Hey @daico_deusdaguerra I heard you want to be the flyweight BMF, but I want to ask you how you want to be a BMF if you can’t beat a little Mexican kid, I don’t want to talk sh*t about you brother, you know, not my style, I just want to remember you have unfinished business with me,” Moreno published in an Instagram post.

Brandon Moreno, Photo Credit: Mike Sloan/Sherdog.com

“I know you don’t want to see me again in a long time but tell me what kind of champion you are ?PD.- you need to fight if you want to buy more of those fucking ugly clothes you [email protected] translate, please. End of the message.!!”

Is Cejudo A True Threat To Brandon Moreno’s Title Rematch?

Henry Cejudo. Photo Credit: ESPN.com

This reminder from Moreno may be quite warranted provided the fact that the trash talk between Figueiredo and Cejudo has been mutual. And one thing we know about the UFC title picture is that no number-1 contender status is secure, especially if the alternative option is viewed as a bigger draw.

It’s still debatable whether Cejudo is a big enough draw to interrupt a rematch between Figueiredo and Moreno even if he wanted to, but it doesn’t hurt for Moreno to stake his claim just in case.

Henry Cejudo last competed at UFC 249 in a TKO victory over Dominick Cruz to retain the flyweight title. Cejudo would then retire on the spot, a decision that Dana White has not once questioned or attempted to change, unlike the retirement of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Which fight would you be more interested in seeing: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2 or Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Henry Cejudo?