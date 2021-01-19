Calvin Kattar Issues First Statement After Loss To Max Holloway

Calvin Kattar has issued a statement following his loss to Max Holloway in the main event of UFC Fight Island 7.

Kattar was looking to earn a title shot with a win over Holloway but that did not go as planned. The Hawaiian put on a striking clinic and pieced up Kattar for five rounds.

After the loss, Kattar took to Instagram to release a statement on the loss.

“Success in life comes when you simply refuse to give up. With goals so strong that obstacles, failure and loss only act as motivation. Props to Max on a hell of a fight he deserves all the praise. Thankful for my team’s commitment for this fight. On to the next. There is no stopping the man who doesn’t quit,” Kattar wrote.

With the loss, Calvin Katttar is now 22-5 as a pro and 6-3 inside the Octagon. “The Boston Finisher” has notable wins over Shane Burgos, Dan Ige, Jeremy Stephens, and Andre Fili.

When Kattar will return to the Octagon is uncertain at this point. Kattar will be out with a medical suspension for quite some time, but he is still a top-10 featherweight and will get another top guy next time out..