Carlos Condit Out Grapples Matt Brown At UFC on ABC 1

Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit served as the first co-main event of the new year.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Saturday (January 16, 2021) at the UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar event from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Brown didn’t have the game plan to come out and bang. Instead, he wanted to take the fight to the ground where he could punch him in the face there. Apparently, Condit got tired of that so he scored back-to-back takedowns of his own. This wasn’t what fans thought it was going to be, but it was a solid fight and grappling affair. The judges gave the win to Condit by unanimous decision.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Brown has gone just 1-2 in his last three fights. He scored back-to-back KO wins over the likes of Diego Sanchez in November 2017 and then Ben Saunders at UFC 245 before getting TKO’d by Miguel Baeza in May 2020.

Condit has also gone just 1-2 in his last three fights. He lost via submission to Alex Oliveira in April 2018 and Michael Chiesa at UFC 232 before getting a decision win over Court McGee in October 2020.

UFC on ABC 1 Results: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar, Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.