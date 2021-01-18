Carlos Condit Unsure What’s Next As He Enters Free Agency

Carlos Condit doesn’t know what his future holds.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Island 7, Condit scored a decision win over Matt Brown in a fight that was years in the making. The victory extended his win streak to two after five straight losses.

However, after the win, Condit reminded everyone that was his last fight on his UFC deal and he’s unsure what free agency will hold.

“No clue, honestly. I don’t know,” Condit said after his win. “I have a few things (I’ve) got to get tended to. (I’ve) got to get a few things fixed up, and yeah – I don’t know. I think there’s a lot of variable with all that. I love the UFC. I’ve had an incredible run. I’ve grown up under Zuffa, WEC, UFC, but we’ll see.”

Condit will likely have options in free agency with Bellator and PFL. So, if this is the end for Condit in the UFC, he will likely be a UFC Hall of Famer when his career is over. He is the former interim welterweight champion and holds notable wins over Nick Diaz, Dan Hardy, and Rory MacDonald. He also dropped Georges St-Pierre in his title fight and many figured he beat Robbie Lawler at UFC 195.