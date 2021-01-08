Charles Oliveira Plans To Call Out Winner Of Poirier-McGregor 2 From Front Row

Charles Oliveira will be paying close attention to the UFC 257 main event between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

After Oliveira dominated Tony Ferguson at UFC 256, many believed the Brazilian should be fighting for the title next. However, with the uncertainty surrounding Khabib Nurmagomedov and his future, Oliveira is hoping to go to Abu Dhabi and watch Poirier-McGregor 2 and call out the winner.

“There will be a fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, and I just have to sit in the front row, waiting for which of the two will come to fight me. My manager is negotiating this (going to Abu Dhabi),” Oliveira said AG Fight. “But I also have my foot on the ground, I know that we are in a pandemic, that it is difficult for things to happen. So, I understand if they can’t take me. I really wanted to be there in the first row, watching (McGregor vs. Poirier) because this fight speaks volumes (for the future).”

Charles Oliveira is now on an eight-fight winning streak and 9-1 since moving up to lightweight. In 2020, the Brazilian picked up the two biggest wins of his career as he beat Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson. He also holds notable wins over Jim Miller, Myles Jury, Jeremy Stephens, and Clay Guida.