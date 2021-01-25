Monday, January 25, 2021
Charles Oliveira Respons To Dustin Poirier: ‘See You Soon’

By Cole Shelton
Charles Oliveira has responded to Dustin Poirier.

After Poirier said he didn’t believe Michael Chandler deserved to be in a vacant lightweight title fight, he did mention Oliveira as his possible next fight. That caught the attention of Oliveira who sent a message to “The Diamond.”

“I hope to see you soon, @DustinPoirier. Once again congrats for last night’s performance. Hard work pays off, and you delivered. Let’s do it,” Oliveira wrote.

A fight between Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira no doubt makes sense for a vacant lightweight title fight. Both men have proven themselves as the elite of the lightweight division and deserve a title shot.

Prior to the win over McGregor, Dustin Poirier had a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He is also the former interim lightweight champion.

Charles Oliveira, meanwhile, is now on an eight-fight winning streak. He really came out as a top contender in 2020 with a submission win over Kevin Lee, and a dominant decision win over Tony Ferguson. During his run, he also holds notable wins over Jim Miller, Clay Guida, and Jared Gordon.

