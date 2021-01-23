Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 257

The final UFC 257 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC 257 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, January 23, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor in a lightweight showdown. Moving things along, Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker goes down in a lightweight fight.
Rounding out the main card is Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight contest, Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez in a lightweight fight, and Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez in a women’s strawweight bout.
According to oddsmakers, McGregor is a -290 favorite over Poirier, who is a +245 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Chandler being a +110 underdog against Hooker, who is a -130 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Conor McGregor (-290) vs. Dustin Poirier (+245)
- Dan Hooker (-130) vs. Michael Chandler (+110)
- Joanne Calderwood (-120) vs. Jessica Eye (EVEN)
- Makhmud Muradov (-135) vs. Andrew Sanchez (+115)
- Amanda Ribas (-300) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+250)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)
- Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola – N/A
- Brad Tavares (-125) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (+105)
- Sara McMann (-130) vs. Julianna Pena (+110)
- Khalil Rountree (-325) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+265)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Movsar Evloev (-495) vs. Nik Lentz (+395)
- Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-115) vs. Amir Albazi (-105)