Saturday, January 23, 2021
Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 257

Here are the final odds

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC 257 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

UFC 257 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, January 23, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor in a lightweight showdown. Moving things along, Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker goes down in a lightweight fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye in a women’s flyweight contest, Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez in a lightweight fight, and Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez in a women’s strawweight bout. 

According to oddsmakers, McGregor is a -290 favorite over Poirier, who is a +245 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Chandler being a +110 underdog against Hooker, who is a -130 favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Conor McGregor (-290) vs. Dustin Poirier (+245)
  • Dan Hooker (-130) vs. Michael Chandler (+110)
  • Joanne Calderwood (-120) vs. Jessica Eye (EVEN)
  • Makhmud Muradov (-135) vs. Andrew Sanchez (+115)
  • Amanda Ribas (-300) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+250)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola – N/A
  • Brad Tavares (-125) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (+105)
  • Sara McMann (-130) vs. Julianna Pena (+110)
  • Khalil Rountree (-325) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+265)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

  • Movsar Evloev (-495) vs. Nik Lentz (+395)
  • Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-115) vs. Amir Albazi (-105)

