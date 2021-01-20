Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Fight Island 8

The final UFC Fight Island 8 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The is here, and it goes down today (Wednesday, January 20, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny in a welterweight showdown. Moving things along, Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez goes down in the co-main event.

Rounding out the main card is Vinicius Moreira vs. Ike Villanueva, Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo, and Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade.

According to oddsmakers, Magny is a -150 favorite over Chiesa, who is a +130 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Alves being a +110 underdog against Lazzez, who is a -115 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (12 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Neil Magny -150 vs. Michael Chiesa +130

Mounir Lazzez -115 vs. Warlley Alves +110

Isaac Villanueva -150 vs. Vinicius Moreira +130

Viviane Araujo -225 vs. Roxanne Modafferi +190

Lerone Murphy -225 vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade +190

Tyson Nam -135 vs. Matt Schnell +105

Preliminary Card (9 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)