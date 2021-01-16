Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar

The final UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, January 16, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar in a showdown. Moving things along, Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang, Alessio Di Chirico vs. Joaquin Buckley, and Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic.

Main Card (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

Max Holloway (-150) vs. Calvin Kattar (+130)

Carlos Condit (-165) vs. Matt Brown (+145)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (-280) vs. Li Jingliang (+240)

Joaquin Buckley (-265) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (+225)

Dusko Todorovic (-155) vs. Punahele Soriano (+145)

Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)