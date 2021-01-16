Saturday, January 16, 2021
Home UFC News

Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar

Odds are in

By Andrew Ravens

The final UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion

The event is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, January 16, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar in a showdown. Moving things along, Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit goes down in a fight. 

Rounding out the main card is Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang, Alessio Di Chirico vs. Joaquin Buckley, and Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic. 

According to oddsmakers, is a – favorite over, who is a + underdog. Other odds for the main card include being a + underdog against, who is a – favorite. Here are the full betting odds: 

Main Card (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

  • Max Holloway (-150) vs. Calvin Kattar (+130)
  • Carlos Condit (-165) vs. Matt Brown (+145)
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio (-280) vs. Li Jingliang (+240)
  • Joaquin Buckley (-265) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (+225)
  • Dusko Todorovic (-155) vs. Punahele Soriano (+145)

Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

  • Phil Hawes (-135) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+115)
  • Wu Yanan (-110) vs. Joselyne Edwards (-110)
  • Carlos Felipe (-185) vs. Justin Tafa (+160)
  • Ramazan Emeev (-255) vs. David Zawada (+215)
  • Sarah Moras (-230) vs. Vanessa Melo (+190)
  • Austin Lingo (-225) vs. Jacob Kilburn (+185)

Latest MMA News

UFC Results

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright - MMANEWS LLC