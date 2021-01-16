Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar

The final UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The event is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, January 16, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar in a showdown. Moving things along, Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit goes down in a fight.
Rounding out the main card is Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang, Alessio Di Chirico vs. Joaquin Buckley, and Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic.
Main Card (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)
- Max Holloway (-150) vs. Calvin Kattar (+130)
- Carlos Condit (-165) vs. Matt Brown (+145)
- Santiago Ponzinibbio (-280) vs. Li Jingliang (+240)
- Joaquin Buckley (-265) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (+225)
- Dusko Todorovic (-155) vs. Punahele Soriano (+145)
Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
- Phil Hawes (-135) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+115)
- Wu Yanan (-110) vs. Joselyne Edwards (-110)
- Carlos Felipe (-185) vs. Justin Tafa (+160)
- Ramazan Emeev (-255) vs. David Zawada (+215)
- Sarah Moras (-230) vs. Vanessa Melo (+190)
- Austin Lingo (-225) vs. Jacob Kilburn (+185)