Coach: A Long Fight Would Be Worse For Dustin Poirier At UFC 257

If Dustin Poirier and his backers are counting on Conor McGregor fading if the UFC 257 main event drags on, they are in for a disappointment says striking coach Owen Roddy.

Much has been made of the fact that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have fought already. Some believe that McGregor has already demonstrated that he has the arsenal to defeat Dustin Poirier convincingly. Others think that so much has changed in the six-plus years since that first fight that the outcome will look a lot different. Arguably the biggest difference from this fight and the first fight is that the UFC 257 main event will be contested in the lightweight division, whereas the first fight between the two was at featherweight.

Dustin Poirier has proven to be very durable at lightweight, as evident by the amount of punishment he has been able to withstand in recent bouts against men like Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, and Dan Hooker. But simply put, none of those men are Conor McGregor says Owen Roddy, so fans can expect the same result as September 27, 2014.

“Yeah, it’s a different fight. You fight somebody twice, it’s a different fight,” Roddy told Submission Radio. “Who knows what’s gonna happen? But the same thing applies, in my opinion. Conor will land. It’s inevitable that he’s gonna land that shot. He’s gonna land on Poirier, and it’s just how long Poirier can take the punishment. He is very durable and he’s tough and he’s good, and he’s got a lot of tricks, and he’s got problems that we’ve addressed in the camp. But when it comes down to it, when Conor lands, it’s gonna be how long can Poirier last.”

Coach Believes Longer Fight Would Be Worse For Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier. Photo Credit: Gregory Payan / Associated Press

Coach Roddy does not believe Dustin Poirier will be able to last very long. There is a widespread narrative that should Poirier be able to absorb McGregor’s strikes and make it to the third and championship rounds, this would favor Poirier. The expectation is that Poirier would grow stronger in this round as McGregor wanes. Roddy sees things differently. In fact, he believes that a long fight would be even worse for Poirier.

“I doubt it’s gonna go that far,” Roddy said. “But if it does go to three, four and five, I think it’s gonna be worse for Poirier. I can’t see it going that far, but I think it would be worse for Poirier, if I’m being honest. Because you don’t want Conor hitting you for 25 minutes. And he can set the pace, Conor. He’s in phenomenal shape. He’s in the best shape I’ve ever seen in my life. Physically, mentally. So, I think it would be dangerous. I think Poirier would be taking a lot of dangerous blows if he managed to stay in there. But I still don’t see him staying in there.”

UFC 257 takes place Saturday, January 23, 2021 from the Etihad Arena on Fight Island.

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor’s coach stating that a long fight would be even worse for Dustin Poirier at UFC 257?