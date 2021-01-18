Coach: Khabib Cannot Return to UFC Without Mother’s Permission

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s head coach Javier Mendez believes that anything Khabib told Dana White or plans to tell fans regarding a UFC return means nothing unless he receives his mother’s blessing.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov feels as though he has accomplished everything there is to achieve in mixed martial arts. When he retired from competition at UFC 254, he was prepared to leave behind a record of 29-0, one win shy of the 30-0 mark that he and his beloved late father Abdulmanap had discussed as a goal.

One of the reasons Khabib cited for his retirement was that he could no longer compete without his father present in his life. Another reason is that Khabib felt like there were no new challenges left for him at lightweight. Javier Mendez agrees with the notion that it would take something major and new to eradicate this reason but also reminded everyone of a third reason that supersedes all the others.

“I agree with that, but also, we have to remember one thing. He has to get mother’s permission, too” Mendez said in an interview with RT Sport. “She has to approve.”

Indeed, this is the final reason Khabib gave for his decision to retire during his Octagon interview at UFC 254. Khabib made a promise to his mother that his fight against Justin Gaethje would be his last. As long as Khabib’s mother expects her son to stick to his word, Mendez believes we will not be seeing Khabib compete again, regardless of what is discussed behind closed doors between White and Khabib or what the public is told.

“He has to follow mother,” Mendez said. “For me, he said, ‘I promised my mother.’ Well, his mother has to give him permission as far as I’m concerned. And I would think knowing the great person that he is, if he does decide to come back after seeing somebody he feels worthy, he’s going to have to ask mother, too.”

What are your thoughts on Javier Mendez’s comments that Khabib can only return to the UFC with his mother’s permission?