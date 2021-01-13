Cody Garbrandt Calls For Fight With Jose Aldo

Cody Garbrandt is looking to fight Jose Aldo, as he doesn’t want to wait for the flyweight title.

Garbrandt was supposed to fight Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255 for the flyweight title but was forced out of the bout due to an injury. Figueiredo then defeated Alex Perez at UFC 255 and then fought Brandon Moreno to a draw at UFC 256. Due to the fight being a draw, they are expected to rematch in April, so the former bantamweight champion is looking to fight Jose Aldo.

Cody Garbrandt returned to the win column at UFC 250 when he scored a highlight-reel KO over Raphael Assuncao. Before that, he suffered three straight KO losses to Pedro Munhoz, and TJ Dillashaw in back-to-back fights to lose his bantamweight title.

Jose Aldo, meanwhile, won his first fight at 135-pounds last time out as he beat Marlon Vera by decision at UFC Vegas 17. Before that, he was TKO’d by Petr Yan for the bantamweight title after dropping a split decision to Marlon Moraes.

Garbrandt vs. Aldo does make some sense, however, many fans called for Aldo to fight TJ Dillashaw in his return. Whether or not this fight will be booked is uncertain, but Garbrandt plans on dropping down to flyweight eventually.