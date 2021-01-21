Conor McGregor Claims UFC 257 Fight Week Lawsuit Is ‘Old News’

Conor McGregor isn’t worried about the lawsuit that was filed against him during this UFC 257 fight week.

On Saturday night, McGregor is set to return to the Octagon against Dustin Poirier in a very intriguing bout. In the lead-up to the fight, the Irish Independent first reported a woman and her mother are suing McGregor in a personal injury lawsuit. Claims were filed Monday, and a McGregor associate was listed as a co-defendant.

For McGregor, he says he was cleared of any wrongdoing and is just focused on the fight.

“It’s old news,” McGregor said at the UFC 257 press conference. “It was investigated thoroughly over the course of two long years, and I was cleared of any wrong doing. And that’s it.”

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, is coming off a Fight of the Year contender in June as he beat Dan Hooker by decision. The fight marked his return to the win column after he suffered a submission loss to Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.