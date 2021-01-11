Conor McGregor Expects To KO Dustin Poirier Inside 60 Seconds

Conor McGregor has already knocked out Dustin Poirier in the first round, and he expects to do it again at UFC 257.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card, McGregor is set to make his anticipated return in a very intriguing rematch against Poirier. The fight is a crucial one for the lightweight division and many believe it will be a close fight. Yet, the Irishman believes he will KO Poirier in the first minute.

“I like Dustin. I think he’s a good fighter,” McGregor said in a clip from UFC Countdown. “He’s even a great fighter. But great is still levels below me. I’ll knock Dustin out inside 60 seconds.”

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 240 last January. The victory got him back in the win column after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, beat Dan Hooker in a Fight of the Year contender. The decision win got him back in the win column after he too, was submitted by Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He also holds wins over Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Eddie Alvarez.

UFC 257 airs live on January 23 from Fight Island on Abu Dhabi.