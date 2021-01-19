Conor McGregor: “I’ll Probably Never Retire From The Game”

You can expect to continue seeing Conor McGregor competing for the indefinite future according to the Irish Superstar.

It’s fair to say that Conor McGregor may very well have retired and unretired more than any other mixed martial artist in the history of the sport. His “retirements” always make headlines across every media level, but sometimes his returns are quiet, as if it was expected or as if we will never really live in a world where Conor McGregor isn’t fighting.

Conor McGregor’s most recent retirement took place last summer, months after defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246. McGregor did not provide a reason for his retirement at the time, but he now admits that it was a decision born out of frustration.

“I’ll probably never retire from the game to be honest,” McGregor told ESPN recently. “I’ll be competing for a long, long time yet. So it (was) certainly brought out of frustration.

“When you’re trying to get these events going, you’re trying to get things moving, and it’s just not happening, it felt like I was shelved almost. It felt like if I had been ran out a couple more times that year, not only would my skill set and my sharpness, everything be in tune a lot more, we’d also be talking the goods of $800 million in revenue for the company. It was certainly out of frustration.”

McGregor & UFC In Sync Headed Into the Future

Leading into his fight with Donald Cerrone last year, Conor McGregor did state that he wanted to have a “fight season,” where he would be ultra-active throughout the year. Things did not go as planned in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also due to a failure to come to terms with the UFC on whom McGregor would fight next. This is all in the rearview now, as we now know exactly when and where McGregor will be competing again: this Saturday in a rematch against Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier at UFC 257.

“But it is what it is. The past is the past,” McGregor said. “We’re in a great spot now. I felt like I’ve got what I needed to get off my chest, and I felt like it’s been reciprocated well and the other side has come back as well. So I’m in a great spot, and I’m excited to come back. And that’s where we’re at. We’re focusing on the positive side of it, and we’re focusing on the future.”

So there you have it. Conor McGregor plans on sticking around for a very long time, so any abrupt “retirements” from the superstar in the future should be taken with a grain of salt if they weren’t already.

