Conor McGregor ‘Not Surprised’ Khabib Would ‘Scurry Away’ Into Retirement

Conor McGregor admits he is not surprised Khabib Nurmagomedov retired.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov have a massive rivalry and the two fought at UFC 229 with Nurmagomedov winning by submission. Since the fight, McGregor has called for a rematch, but it appears that won’t be the case as the champ has retired.

“How you could walk away at this stage is baffling to me but to each to their own,” McGregor told the The Mac Life when speaking about Nurmagomedov’s decision to call it a career. “There’s so many amazing fights out there. Even the carry-on around the Tony [Ferguson] situation, like I don’t care about nothing. You’re scheduled to fight a man. No matter what. Fights must take place. You can’t just scurry away from bouts.

“It’s been the hallmark of his approach. I was not surprised to see him walk away or scurry away, I should say. It is what it is. We carry on.”

Conor McGregor also believes Nurmagomedov did not make weight last time out as there was some controversy with it. However, if the champ is indeed retired, the Irishman believes his rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 should be for the lightweight title.

Regardless, McGregor is just excited to get back inside the Octagon and remind everyone just how good he is.